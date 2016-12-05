MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A power line planned to run under Lake Champlain and link suppliers in Canada with consumers in southern New England has won a key federal permit.

New York-based Transmission Developers Inc. announced Monday its TDI-New England subsidiary had received a presidential permit from the U.S. Department of Energy. CEO Donald Jessom says construction could start about a year from now.

The company says it hopes a key market for the power will be utilities in Massachusetts, where Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in August signed legislation calling for a request for power supply proposals that will close April 1.

The power line would run about 100 miles north to south under Lake Champlain, then run underground southeasterly across Vermont from Benson to Cavendish, where it would tie into the New England power grid.