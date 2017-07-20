NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A foreman at a major New Jersey container ship facility has been accused of getting co-workers to file fake timesheets so he could collect more than $500,000 a year, spending time on his yacht, traveling to Aruba and going to movies instead of to work.
Federal prosecutors contend Paul Moe Sr. failed to appear daily at the Port Elizabeth terminal. They say two co-conspirators recorded on timesheets he was there and entitled to overtime. They say from September 2015 to March 2017 he showed up as little as eight hours a week.
Moe is a 66-year-old member of the International Longshoreman’s Association who lives in Atlantic Highlands. He was arrested on wire fraud charges Thursday.
Moe’s lawyer says he’ll be vindicated. He calls the charges “another sorry chapter” in the history of management going after labor.
