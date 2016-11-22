TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The founder of a national police union who was convicted in New Jersey of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in union funds for his personal use is headed to prison.

Federal prosecutors say Assane Faye received a 37-month sentence Tuesday. Faye also must pay $350,000 in restitution.

The 61-year-old Toms River man had pleaded not guilty but was convicted in May of embezzlement. He also was found guilty of mail fraud arising from unemployment insurance fraud.

Faye was the founder, national president and director of the United Security and Police Officers of America union.

Prosecutors say in 2010 he hired a woman with whom he had a prior romantic relationship purportedly to serve as a union organizer in New York. But prosecutors say she had limited ability to communicate in English and lacked labor organizing experience.