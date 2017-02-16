FRANKFORD, Del. (AP) — Police say an Uber driver in Delaware would drop off passengers at their destination and return to their homes to burglarize them.
Delaware State Police say 26-year-old Saddam A. Awadallah has been arrested after he drove passengers from their homes to businesses and restaurants in the Ocean City and Dewey Beach areas.
Police say that after dropping them off, Awadallah would return to their homes and steal credit cards, computers, watches, cell phones and other items.
Police say Awadallah was taken into custody in Tennessee and returned to Delaware on Monday.
He has being held on burglary and related charges at the Sussex Correctional Institution. An official at the jail said he did not know whether Awadallah has an attorney.
