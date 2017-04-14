NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police at airports in the New York City metropolitan area are taking a hands-off approach when it comes to removing passengers from overbooked flights.
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Superintendent Michael Fedorko on Thursday issued a new policy after a passenger was dragged from an oversold United Airlines flight Sunday evening at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
The policy says officers will not assist in the physical removal of passengers to accommodate the airline’s request. Officers are to examine each instance on a case-by-case basis.
The police department oversees Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark airports.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
- Report: Seahawks would trade Marshawn Lynch to Raiders if he gets a new deal in Oakland
- US drops 'mother of all bombs' on Islamic State tunnel
- KeyArena renovation group strikes unique partnership with Pearl Jam, Live Nation
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.