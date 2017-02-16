BEIJING (AP) — Police and protesters opposed to the construction of a massive aluminum plant have clashed in a northern Chinese city despite the local government’s announcement that it was suspending the project.
Several dozen protesters gathered outside government offices in Daqing on Thursday, pushing up against a large contingent of police, including some with dogs.
At least two people were taken away and a woman carried off after collapsing in the street, according to footage obtained by the AP. It was unclear whether she had been injured by police.
Thursday’s protest over the plant planned by aluminum producer Zhongwang Holdings Ltd. took place despite a city government pledge Wednesday to put it on hold.
Local governments in China often announce suspensions of projects following protests, only to quietly restart them months later.
