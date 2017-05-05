BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A police officer has been shot at a Massachusetts motel.
The Braintree Fire Department says the officer was shot Friday night at a Motel 6 in the city, just south of Boston. The officer’s condition is unknown.
Police say they’re dealing with an active situation and can’t give out any details.
The fire department says the situation at the motel is “still developing.”
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
The phone at the motel’s front desk has been ringing unanswered.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.