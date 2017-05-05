BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A police officer has been shot at a Massachusetts motel.

The Braintree Fire Department says the officer was shot Friday night at a Motel 6 in the city, just south of Boston. The officer’s condition is unknown.

Police say they’re dealing with an active situation and can’t give out any details.

The fire department says the situation at the motel is “still developing.”

The phone at the motel’s front desk has been ringing unanswered.