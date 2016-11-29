NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City say a grandson of the Italian founder of Fiat Automobiles was arrested after falsely claiming an escort held him against his will.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Lapo Elkann demanded $10,000 from his family to guarantee his safety.

Police say his family called authorities, and investigators determined the 39-year-old Elkann concocted the story.

The official says Elkann had been doing drugs and drinking alcohol with the escort for two days before his Saturday arrest.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the ongoing case and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Elkann was charged with misdemeanor falsely reporting an incident. He was given a ticket. He’s due back in court Jan. 25.

Neither Elkann nor a company spokeswoman has returned messages.