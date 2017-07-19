PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy is in critical condition with a severed leg after he tried to jump on a train in Philadelphia and missed.

Police say the accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday in northeast Philadelphia.

A police spokeswoman says the boy was trying to jump on a CSX train that was traveling on Conrail tracks. He was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children for treatment.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s Trenton line was shut down in both directions during the investigation. Service resumed shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.