PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say tens of thousands of dollars in clothing was stolen in a smash-and-grab at a high-end department store in Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports police say more than $45,000 in hats, jackets, and other men’s clothing were taken from Boyds Philadelphia early Tuesday.
Police say the front window of the department store was shattered, triggering the store’s alarm.
Police found a mannequin on the sidewalk and other items scattered among broken glass. A piece of a vehicle’s bumper was also found in front of the store.
Police are investigating.
