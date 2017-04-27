WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has signed its first deal to purchase liquefied natural gas from a U.S. supplier, as the country seeks to cut its dependence on deliveries from Russia, officials said Thursday.

The head of Polish gas giant PGNIG, Piot Wozniak, said that the one-time delivery will arrive at the Baltic Sea port of Swinoujscie in early June from the Sabine Pass terminal located on the border between Texas and Louisiana. It will be the first U.S. LNG delivery to northern Europe.

Wozniak would not reveal the size of the delivery or the price of the deal, which he has signed with Houston-based Chenier Energy, Inc. He only said the price was “good and attractive.”

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said the deal helps Poland cut its dependence on deliveries from Russia. The country has been seeking to reduce its reliance on Moscow, which has used fuel as a tool to pressure some countries in the region in the past.

Among the steps was the opening last year of the Swinoujscie LNG port which is to supply Poland and others in the region.

The U.S. is rich in shale gas, which has made it a significant exporter of the fuel.