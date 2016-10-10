WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish leaders say the country is buying Polish-made Black Hawk helicopters as it modernizes the army. The announcement comes days after the country scrapped plans to buy 50 French-made military helicopters from Airbus Helicopters for 3.14 billion euros ($3.5 billion).

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz made the announcement Monday as they visited an aviation factory in Mielec, in southeastern Poland, that was bought several years ago by U.S. producer Sikorsky.

Leaders with the nationalistic ruling Law and Justice party say the deal with Airbus didn’t serve the nation’s best interests.

Szydlo said Monday that the factory that produces Black Hawks, while foreign, employs several thousand Poles and pays taxes in Poland, and that buying those helicopters would be an act of “economic patriotism.”

This story has been corrected to show that the deal with Airbus would have been worth more than 3 billion euros, not 3 million euros.