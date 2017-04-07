WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s economy minister says it is “very likely” that U.S. liquid gas may in the near future help diversify the nation’s energy sources.
Mateusz Morawiecki, who is also the deputy prime minister, said Friday he held talks in Washington on the issue earlier this week.
Diversification its energy sources is important for Poland, which largely dependent on gas deliveries from Russia. Those have been used as a political weapon in the past.
Morawiecki said the first deliveries from the U.S. could arrive in Poland’s port of Swinoujscie within 12 or 18 months, but that Poland would not buy it at “any price.”
He did not indicate what price would be acceptable to Poland.
