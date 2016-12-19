ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Poker pro Phil Ivey and a companion must return more than $10 million they won from an Atlantic City casino while playing cards that were arranged in a certain way to give the players an edge.
A federal judge had previously ruled Ivey and companion player Cheng Yin Sun didn’t meet their obligation to follow gambling regulations on four occasions in 2012 by having a dealer at the Borgata arrange Baccarat cards so they could tell what kind of card was coming next.
Last week the judge ordered the pair to return $10.1 million to the casino.
The Borgata claimed the pair exploited a defect in cards that enabled them to sort and arrange good cards. But Ivey asserts his win was simply the result of skill and good observation.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks regain control of own destiny for No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs with Detroit loss to the Giants
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Prime Air pilots warn Amazon shoppers that holiday package deliveries may be delayed
- Meet Thyago Vieira: The 103-mph throwing Mariners relief prospect who learned how to locate
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll defends fake punt call, says team will have to wait to see if Jon Ryan can return next week
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.