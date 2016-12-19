ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Poker pro Phil Ivey and a companion must return more than $10 million they won from an Atlantic City casino while playing cards that were arranged in a certain way to give the players an edge.

A federal judge had previously ruled Ivey and companion player Cheng Yin Sun didn’t meet their obligation to follow gambling regulations on four occasions in 2012 by having a dealer at the Borgata arrange Baccarat cards so they could tell what kind of card was coming next.

Last week the judge ordered the pair to return $10.1 million to the casino.

The Borgata claimed the pair exploited a defect in cards that enabled them to sort and arrange good cards. But Ivey asserts his win was simply the result of skill and good observation.