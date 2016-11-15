NEW YORK (AP) — A member of the board that oversees New York City’s transit agency has asked it to give more thought to adding safety barriers on subway platforms.

Forty-four people have been killed by trains in the city this year, either by jumping onto the tracks or being pushed off platforms. There were 50 fatalities in 2015.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority board member David Jones said Monday that agency officials should take a harder look at protective barriers.

Transit officials say they’ve already been examining funding and operational issues.

The agency says the challenges include station columns and curves, and subway cars in different sizes.

In the meantime, the agency says it has a pilot program involving an alarm that alerts a train operator that someone may be on the tracks.