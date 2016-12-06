BRIDGEWATER, Maine (AP) — A Texas company says it’s temporarily dropping plans to build in Maine a massive wind farm that would’ve been the largest of its kind in New England.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2gz6W4g ) EDP Renewable’s Number Nine Wind Farm project manager Katie Chapman on Monday said the company withdrew its application with environmental regulators.

Chapman says the company wants to “refresh the project design” in areas including wildlife and wetland data.

Houston-based EDP Renewables says new transmission lines to connect the Aroostook (ah-RUHS’-tuk) County wind farm with the New England grid have taken longer than expected. It says the loss of a power purchase deal with utilities in Connecticut contributed to the decision.

The company says the 119-turbine wind farm could power more than 50,000 homes.

___

