NEW YORK (AP) — An American Airlines plane has clipped another plane with its wingtip while backing up at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which happened Tuesday at Terminal B.
A spokesman for Fort Worth, Texas-based American Airlines Group Inc. says the Boeing 737 was pushing back from its gate when it struck a wing of an American Eagle aircraft operated by Republic Airlines.
Spokesman Ross Feinstein says the Miami-bound passengers on the Boeing jet were placed on a different aircraft. Passengers on the American Eagle aircraft had disembarked before the mishap.
Feinstein apologizes and says no flights were canceled.
