NEW YORK (AP) — A plane that landed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport got stuck in a snowdrift while exiting the runway and had to be pulled out by a tug.
The Republic Airline flight operating under Delta arrived late Saturday morning from Chicago.
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman Steve Coleman says the pilot went to turn off the runway to taxi to the gate, and the plane got stuck.
There were 73 passengers on board, and no one was injured. There was no damage to the Embraer 175 regional jet.
Most Read Stories
- Tourism in Seattle: Gee, what’s not to like? Apparently a lot | FYI Guy
- Estranged daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Huskies have resources, amenities to attract top candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar
- Exploring a rumor about the Seahawks being open to trading Richard Sherman
Coleman says airport operations weren’t affected. The delay took about an hour. He says the plane did not skid off the runway.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.