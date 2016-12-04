SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities say the passengers have been safely evacuated from a United Express plane after its nose gear collapsed when it landed at San Antonio International Airport.
San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward says that when the plane landed Sunday afternoon, its nose gear collapsed. He says 55 people were then safely evacuated from the plane via emergency slides. He says there was no fire.
Woodward says there was only one minor ankle injury reported but the person refused treatment because she was concerned about making her connecting flight.
The airport said in a statement that it had received notice from United flight 5588 that it had landing gear issues.
The plane was being operated by SkyWest under a contract with United Airlines.
This story has been corrected to fix the flight number.
