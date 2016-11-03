Shares in the take-and-bake chain, based in Vancouver, Wa., are getting pounded Thursday. It attributed a decline in comparable-store sales to the high cost of advertising during election season, as well as the general competitiveness of the pizza business.

Is a hard-fought presidential election bad for pizza sales? Apparently so, if you are an advertising-dependent small fish among the industry giants, like Papa Murphy’s, the Vancouver, Wa.-based chain of take-and-bake stores.

The publicly traded company’s shares are getting pounded today — down 22.5 percent in mid-morning trading — after Wednesday’s report of a decline in comparable-store sales that it blames in part on the high cost of advertising during an election year.

“We had a disappointing quarter, as the increasingly competitive environment, both in the pizza category and more broadly, magnified the effects of lower absolute media levels in this Presidential election year,” said Ken Calwell, president and CEO of Papa Murphy’s Holdings, in announcing the third-quarter results.

The company had warned earlier that 2016 would bring a double-whammy in the cost of advertising, and Calwell said today Papa Murphy’s had done less promotional media due to “the inflationary impact of the Olympics and the Presidential election on the cost.”

“This lower year-over-year media has a significant impact on our top line results. Media is an immensely important driver of our business,” he said on a conference call.

Of course Papa Murphy’s is not the only company to attribute faltering financial performance to the election: Dunkin Donuts last month said election-year uncertainty had slowed new franchise openings.

Papa Murphy’s reported a 5.6 percent decrease at domestic franchisee-owned stores and a 7.7 percent decrease at company-owned stores. Revenues were up only 1.4 percent to $28.5 million, although it opened 26 new stores just in the latest quarter.

The company had a net loss of $421,000, or 3 cents per share, compared to net profit of $1.12 million, or 7 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

For 2016, Papa Murphy’s now forecasts domestic comparable store sales decline of 4.5 percent to 5.0 percent, roughly double its previous guidance.