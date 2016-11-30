PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review newspaper printed its last edition and has laid off 106 workers as it transitions into an online-only publication.
Wednesday’s edition ends a 24-year run that began when the late billionaire publisher Richard Mellon Scaife established the paper to compete with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which remains the only printed daily newspaper in the city.
Trib Total Media will continue publishing two daily print editions for the suburbs, the Greensburg-based Westmoreland edition of the Tribune-Review and the Tarentum-based Valley News Dispatch edition, as well as 11 of the other 14 weeklies owned by Trib Total Media.
The company announced in September that it was discontinuing the Pittsburgh daily, which had a daily circulation of just under 33,500 and 40,000 on Sundays.
