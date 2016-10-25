CUSHING, Okla. (AP) — A Seaway Crude Pipeline Co. pipeline that spilled oil at a storage hub in Oklahoma remains closed.

Spokesman Rick Rainey of Houston-based Enterprise Products Partners, a 50 percent owner of Seaway, said Tuesday there is no estimate of when the line will reopen as officials are trying to determine the cause of the spill that happened Sunday in Cushing.

Rainey says oil is flowing along a second pipeline and there is no indication of storage problems.

The amount of oil spilled isn’t known. But Rainey says it’s expected to be much less than 50,000 barrels, which is the most that the affected segment can hold.

Seaway says the oil is contained and there’s no threat to the public.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency did not immediately return calls for comment.