MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Protesters are blocking a construction yard for the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota.

Morton County sheriff’s spokesman Rob Keller says the protesters entered the work area Saturday morning and are blocking the entrance.

Workers were evacuated, and Keller says police are responding.

Earlier Saturday, Keller says a caravan of about 150 cars left the protest camps and arrived in Mandan, where protesters stood and blocked the intersection of state Highway 6 and Main Street. The caravan then headed west to the work yard where construction equipment is kept.

Keller is unaware of any arrests.

The four-state, 1,200-mile pipeline is complete except for under the Missouri River in North Dakota. Protesters fear the pipeline could affect water supply and disturb tribal cultural sites.