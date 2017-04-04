HONG KONG (AP) — A stunning 59.6 carat diamond known as the “Pink Star” has sold for $71.2 million at a Sotheby’s auction in Hong Kong, setting a new world record for any diamond or jewel, according to the auction house.
The oval mixed-cut diamond smashed the $60 million pre-sale estimate set by Sotheby’s when it went on the block Tuesday evening.
The sale comes three years after the gem was sold at an even higher price at another Sotheby’s auction in Geneva. That deal later fell apart after the buyer defaulted.
Sotheby’s says the gem is the largest flawless fancy vivid pink diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America.
Most Read Stories
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- Seattle mayor drops property-tax plan, now seeks county sales tax to fight homelessness
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
It was sold for a hammer price of $63.0 million, not including fees and the buyer’s premium.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.