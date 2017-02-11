Rising inflation expectations are driving bets the Federal Reserve will boost interest rates at least once in 2017.

The Pimco Total Return Fund trimmed holdings of U.S. government and related debt to the lowest level since September as the bond giant warned inflation is picking up.

The $74.6 billion fund reduced its stake in government securities to 46.1 percent in January from 49.6 percent in December, based on a report on its website.

Pimco cut mortgage holdings and added to its position in investment-grade credit.

Investors are loading up on corporate debt, seeking bonds that are less closely correlated with inflation and may offer some protection as the world’s biggest economy expands.

“I don’t think the likelihood of higher inflation is being priced by markets,’’ Mihir Worah, Pimco’s chief investment officer for asset allocation, said on Bloomberg Television last week.

Pimco, with $1.47 trillion in assets, is based in Newport Beach, Calif.

The debate over U.S. economic growth has gained pace in the past month, with BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink and economists at Goldman Sachs questioning how fast any pro-growth policies will emerge from President Trump’s administration.

He said Thursday he will have a tax-reform plan within weeks, reigniting bets on the dollar and a decline in Treasurys.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Thursday three interest-rate increases this year won’t be unreasonable, adding that inflation is moving “in the right direction.”