The start of spring greeted stock-market investors with something they haven’t seen since fall.

The S&P 500 Index on Tuesday capped its first decline of 1 percent since October amid a rout in financial shares that have been the biggest beneficiary of President Donald Trump’s election. Banks sank more than 2.9 percent — the most since the Brexit vote in June — trimming a rally that had reached 22 percent through Monday and was double the S&P 500’s gain since the vote.

Stocks have fallen for four days in a row, though the previous losses were small. On Tuesday, however, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index dropped 29.45 points, or 1.2 percent, to 2,344.02. The Dow Jones industrial average sank 237.85 points, or 1.1 percent, to 20,668.01, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index gave up 107.70 points, or 1.8 percent, to 5,793.83 and the Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks dropped 37.55 points, or 2.7 percent, to 1,346.55.

While blame for the sell-off spread from profit-taking to a renewed drop in Treasury yields and a warning from Morgan Stanley on weakness in fixed income, looming above the rout were Trump and concern that his pro-growth agenda may not be the slam-dunk investors had bet on.

“People are realizing that Dodd Frank and Volcker aren’t just vanishing into thin air,” said Michael Block, chief strategist at Rhino Trading Partners in New York. “Even if they do, secular change means commissions, fees and trading profits are not a given. The group is overcrowded and warranted a pullback.”

While every previous pullback in equities since the election has been met with a rebound that’s taken equities to fresh records, the depth of Tuesday’s selling was unmatched and 87 percent of S&P 500 shares retreated. The shattered calm sent the CBOE Volatility Index 10 percent higher, the most in a month.

The return of turmoil comes as Trump’s ability to enact his promised agenda is headed for a major test — the repeal of Obamacare is up for a vote in the House Thursday and the outcome is in doubt. Adding to uncertainty was Trump’s own ability to influence policy, a day after FBI Director James Comey said there was no evidence to support his claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped him.

“We are growing increasingly concerned that the Trump administration and Republican Congress may not be properly unified or focused,” BMO Capital Market’s Charles Sebaski wrote Tuesday in a note to investors. “Even if health-care reform happens, the longer this issue takes to play out, the less likely we believe it is that tax reform makes it on the 2017 agenda.”

The clearest signal from markets in the aftermath of the election was that Trump and a Republican Congress would roll back regulations such as the Dodd-Frank Act that bar proprietary trading and require elevated levels of capital, unshackling banks that would then benefit from faster economic growth and an attendant rising rate environment.

Bank bulls aren’t getting much help from the Federal Reserve either. While the central bank lifted its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percent last week, officials maintained expectations for two more increases this year — a disappointment to hawks who thought the March tightening would mean an acceleration of future hikes.

“The rally in bonds after the Fed meeting hit financials,” said Mark Kepner, a managing director and equity trader at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey. “Investors are also seeing it’s not easy to pass legislation. If it’s a dogfight to pass health care it may be just as hard to pass taxes, infrastructure and everything else — and maybe we’ve come too far too fast.”