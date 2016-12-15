NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Eli Lilly & Co., up $3.70 to $71.37

The drugmaker’s 2017 profit and sales forecasts were stronger than expected.

Pier 1 Imports Inc., up $2.09 to $8.57

The home decor company raised its guidance following strong third-quarter results.

Mondelez International Inc., up $1.88 to $44.71

Bloomberg News reported that Kraft Heinz might try to buy the Oreo cookie maker.

Athenahealth Inc., up $21.54 to $115.91

The maker of billing and medical practice management software issued 2017 projections that were better than analysts expected.

Synchrony Financial, up 99 cents to $36.93

Banks and other financial institutions jumped Thursday as bond yields and interest rates continued to climb.

Yahoo Inc., down $2.50 to $38.41

The company disclosed another huge hack, one that could affect more than 1 billion user accounts.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., down 12 cents to $75.85

With bond yields at their highest in more than a year, stocks that pay hefty dividends like utilities traded lower.

Coeur Mining Inc., down 84 cents to $9

The price of silver dropped sharply Thursday, and the price of gold also took an outsize loss.