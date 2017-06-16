PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The School District of Philadelphia and its teachers have agreed on a tentative contract after over four years of negotiations.
Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan says he’s hopeful the contract “will mean improved stability for our members and our schoolchildren.”
No terms were announced, pending the ratification of the deal by the union’s 12,000 members. The contract would run through 2020.
Jordan says the union will schedule a special meeting for members to vote.
Most Read Stories
- Federal judge rejects Dakota Access Pipeline permits, calls for do-over
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Boeing plans to shift hundreds of jobs to Arizona
- Don’t worry about working out: Just get up, and keep moving | PNW Magazine WATCH
- Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in bid to become major grocer
Superintendent William Hite says getting a contract was his top priority this school year, which wraps up for students on Tuesday.
Mayor Jim Kenney calls the tentative deal is “an important step for students, teachers and Philadelphians.”