PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The School District of Philadelphia and its teachers have agreed on a tentative contract after over four years of negotiations.
Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan says he’s hopeful the contract “will mean improved stability for our members and our schoolchildren.”
No terms were announced, pending the ratification of the deal by the union’s 12,000 members. The contract would run through 2020.
Jordan says the union will schedule a special meeting for members to vote.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in bid to become major grocer
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Seattle’s mega-commuters: We spend more time than ever traveling to work | FYI Guy
- 2-year-old thinks Seattle bride is a real-life princess -- and the photos go viral
- Seattle police release ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen’s arrest video: ‘I suppose I gotta pay the piper’ WATCH
Superintendent William Hite says getting a contract was his top priority this school year, which wraps up for students on Tuesday.
Mayor Jim Kenney calls the tentative deal is “an important step for students, teachers and Philadelphians.”