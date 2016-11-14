NEW YORK (AP) — PetSmart will pay a $4.25 million civil fine for not quickly reporting defective fish bowls that caused serious injuries in at least a dozen cases.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Monday that injuries included deep cuts requiring stitches and severed tendons that required surgery after bowls cracked or shattered.

The pet products retailer sold the bowls under the “Grreat Choice” and “Top Fin” brands from March 2010 through September 2013.

“The safety of our pet parents and their pets is our top priority, and we are committed to identifying and addressing any safety issues quickly. We stopped selling the glass fishbowls in 2013 and conducted two voluntary recalls,” PetSmart said in a statement. “Since that time, we have made significant improvements to our processes, protocols and sourcing of products.”

The CPSC said the Phoenix company will also work on improving compliance with consumer safety laws.