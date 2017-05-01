James F. Williams has been named managing partner of the Seattle office of law firm Perkins Coie, putting him at the helm of the city’s largest law office.

Williams, who joined the firm in 1993, has been a litigation partner working in areas from contract disputes to trade secrets and mass torts defense. James succeeds Nancy Williams, who became interim Seattle office managing partner when Fred Rivera, left the firm in March to become executive vice president and general counsel of the Seattle Mariners.

Williams earned his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps of the U.S. Air Force before joining Perkins Coie .