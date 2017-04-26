PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PepsiCo Inc. is reporting first-quarter earnings of $1.32 billion.
The Purchase, New York company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 94 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.
The food and beverage company posted revenue of $12.05 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.97 billion.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Texas football player’s story prompts probe of Garfield High School recruitment
- Seattle area home-price hikes lead the U.S. again; even century-old homes commanding top dollar
- Judge blocks Trump threat to withhold 'sanctuary city' funds VIEW
- Fishing 101 can help parents cope with daughter’s nasty ‘best friend’ | Dear Carolyn
PepsiCo expects full-year earnings to be $5.09 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEP
_____
Keywords: PepsiCo, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.