CLEVELAND (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit suburban Cleveland on Wednesday to meet with small business owners.
The White House says Pence will hear from business owners and their employees at Tendon Manufacturing Inc. The vice president also is expected to make formal remarks at the metal fabrication company.
The White House says Pence will discuss President Donald Trump’s economic agenda and the administration’s priorities for repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama’s health care law.
Senate Republican leaders on Tuesday delayed any voting on their health care overhaul, until after the Fourth of July recess. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that allows GOP leadership time to work to get enough votes.
Most Read Stories
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Check out the Pike Place Market’s $74M addition: See 360-degree views of the new MarketFront VIEW
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- The Willows Inn on Lummi Island to pay workers $149K for wage, overtime violations