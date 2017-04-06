WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to travel to South Korea and Japan later this month amid simmering tensions North Korea’s work to showcase its nuclear and missile programs.
The White House says Pence will depart April 15 on a 10-day, four-nation tour of the Asia-Pacific region that will include stops in Indonesia and Australia and a visit with U.S. troops in Hawaii.
Pence’s itinerary includes meetings with South Korea’s acting prime minister and Japan’s prime minister, as well as sessions on trade, the economy and U.S. military alliances in the region.
The trip follows North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile into waters off its east coast and President Donald Trump’s warnings that the U.S. would act unilaterally to stop North Korean aggression.
