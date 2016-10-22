Analysts had worried about agreements the company struck with Visa in July and MasterCard in September to gain a better foothold in physical stores
PayPal Holdings said it will make more money in coming years than previously expected, easing concern that recent deals with credit-card companies would suppress earnings.
PayPal’s latest three-year forecast sees annual revenue growth of between 16 and 17 percent, up from 15 percent previously, with similar profit margins.
Analysts had worried about agreements the company struck with Visa in July and MasterCard in September to gain a better foothold in physical stores.
The new prediction calmed nerves.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle skyline is tops in construction cranes — more than any other U.S. city
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- Petition seeks recall of Wonder Woman as U.N. ambassador
- Major U.S. websites disrupted by cyberattacks
- Clinton camp preparing for possibility Trump won't concede
“Stable to improving margins over the next three years with increasing revenue is very encouraging,” said Josh Olson, analyst at Edward Jones & Co.
PayPal agreed to stop discouraging customers from linking their accounts to credit cards, in exchange for long-term fee agreements and better access to physical stores from Visa and MasterCard.
PayPal pays fewer fees on transactions linked to bank accounts, so the agreements stoked fears that costs would rise if more transactions shifted to credit cards.
When the Visa agreement was announced in July, PayPal stock slumped.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.