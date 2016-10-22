Analysts had worried about agreements the company struck with Visa in July and MasterCard in September to gain a better foothold in physical stores

PayPal Holdings said it will make more money in coming years than previously expected, easing concern that recent deals with credit-card companies would suppress earnings.

PayPal’s latest three-year forecast sees annual revenue growth of between 16 and 17 percent, up from 15 percent previously, with similar profit margins.

Analysts had worried about agreements the company struck with Visa in July and MasterCard in September to gain a better foothold in physical stores.

The new prediction calmed nerves.

“Stable to improving margins over the next three years with increasing revenue is very encouraging,” said Josh Olson, analyst at Edward Jones & Co.

PayPal agreed to stop discouraging customers from linking their accounts to credit cards, in exchange for long-term fee agreements and better access to physical stores from Visa and MasterCard.

PayPal pays fewer fees on transactions linked to bank accounts, so the agreements stoked fears that costs would rise if more transactions shifted to credit cards.

When the Visa agreement was announced in July, PayPal stock slumped.