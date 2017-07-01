Vanguard’s latest “How America Saves” study showed that Americans are saving more — and at increasingly appropriate levels — although that’s mostly because employers are ramping up the savings initiatives and making it painless.

Your Funds

Americans’ personal-finance habits are studied more than just about any behavior on Earth. Nearly every day there is some new survey on how well or poorly we’re doing when it comes to setting aside money for the future.

Increasingly, you look at these studies and have to think there is a growing divide between the haves and the have-nots, or that a lot of individual investors and savers are playing Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde with their money.

For example, recently the latest BankRate.com Financial Security Index showed that nearly one-third of Americans have an adequate savings cushion, enough to cover at least six months’ worth of expenses. That’s the highest level in the seven years the question has been a part of the polling; it also means that more than two-thirds of Americans are short on their savings, with one in four adults having nothing set aside to cover emergencies such as a layoff or surprise medical expenses.

Vanguard’s latest “How America Saves” study showed that Americans are saving more — and at increasingly appropriate levels — although that’s mostly because employers are ramping up the savings initiatives and making it painless; left to their own devices, individuals aren’t gaining ground at all.

Likewise, Fidelity Investments’ biennial Retirement Savings Assessment released last year showed that while people are increasingly saving more and investing appropriately for their age, more than half are at risk of being unprepared to cover their living expenses in retirement.

And Northwestern Mutual’s recent 2017 Planning & Progress Study showed that nearly half of Americans are carrying at least $25,000 in debt with the average debt load standing at $37,000. That excludes mortgages. Of people with debt, some 45 percent said they spend up to half of their monthly income just on debt repayment; nearly one in 10 of the people surveyed said their nonmortgage debts exceed $100,000.

Those numbers are staggering.

They’re a public menace.

The question is whether they are a personal menace, and where you fall in line with these statistics.

If you are in with the 36 percent of people who told Northwestern Mutual that you will be in debt between six and 20 years (or the 14 percent who expect to carry debt for the rest of their lives), your habits to this point have significantly affected the rest of your days, and not for the better.

Clearly, there are people in this country who legitimately can’t save, who can’t spare a dollar to make ends meet. But there are many other people whose choices put them in that camp, who can’t find a way to minimize their smartphone bill or live without the latest gadgets or cook a meal at home when they would otherwise pay more to eat out.

Personal-finance experts also note that the vast majority of people get into some level of financial trouble before they clean up their act. It might be a small credit-card bill or a large debt carried for years — levels of discomfort vary with the individual — but few people are born with fabulous financial habits, especially when they are working their way up the pay scale.

Still, many of the best savers and investors only became successful when they realized that putting money away and paying down debt helped relieve their stress and improved their standard of living in a way that buying stuff never did.

But there are two questions that none of these studies ever ask, that individuals ask of themselves, namely, “Can you remember what the debt was for?” and “Was it worth it?”

If the credit-card bills represent nondescript, indistinct items — if you are paying off meals you ate and digested years ago, rather than the new set of tires needed to keep going to work every day — then you are working to pay the bank.

It’s hard to feel good about your financial life when you don’t feel like you are reaping specific rewards.

It’s also hard to make progress that way, because at some point you will want to have more control over your finances, and too many people equate “control” with “spending something.” That kind of retail therapy puts you on the wrong side of the numbers.

Ultimately, the surveys create a scary picture at the national level, but the question is how scary it is in your home. If you are taking advantage of automatic savings programs, if you can see that your answers to the financial-survey questions about debt and saving are reasonable now with prospects for improvement, then you are on the right side of the numbers.

If you fall into the scary realm of the numbers, consider how you can fix them, and whether the habits that have created your current status have made you happy. Chances are, they have added to your stress level and made you miserable.

The cure to get past that misery is slow and painful, but take the first steps and it will become easier as you begin to see progress.

The studies lead to the inescapable conclusion that many people will be left behind financially. If you can’t advance your finances, you could be one of them. Even if the big-picture numbers are improving, that’s a crisis.