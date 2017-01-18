NEW YORK (AP) — Paul McCartney says he wants his music to get back to where it once belonged.

McCartney filed a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan on Wednesday against Sony/ATV over copyright ownership of the many hit songs he wrote with John Lennon as part of The Beatles.

The copyrights were bought by Michael Jackson and then sold to Sony/ATV following his death. McCartney has long wanted the copyrights, and the filing says he has sent notice to Sony/ATV that he will claim them back under a provision of U.S. copyright law that makes that possible after a certain time, starting in 2018.

McCartney wants a ruling to say his claiming them doesn’t represent a legal breach that Sony/ATV could use against him.

Sony says the lawsuit is “unnecessary and premature.”