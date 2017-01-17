BOSTON (AP) — Patricia Cornwell has settled a lawsuit against her former business managers, avoiding a second trial for a case that dates to 2009.
The author had claimed the New York accounting firm Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP was negligent in handling her finances and cost her millions in losses or unaccounted-for revenue. A federal jury awarded the author $51 million in 2013, but a judge reversed the decision.
An appeals court last year granted Cornwell a new trial. The case was dismissed Tuesday after the sides reached a settlement.
Cornwell is best known for her series of novels featuring medical examiner Kay Scarpetta.
She declined to comment through a spokeswoman and didn’t detail the settlement. An Anchin spokesman could not immediately be reached.
