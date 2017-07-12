AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Southwest Airlines says a flight en route to Chicago was forced to return to Austin after a fight broke out between two passengers.
Southwest spokeswoman Rachel Barry says Flight 3590 had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Tuesday and was in the air for about an hour when the confrontation occurred.
Police met the flight at the gate and escorted two men off the plane. Austin police said Wednesday that one man was arrested.
Passengers told Austin media that they saw one man punch another. It’s not clear what prompted the altercation or if anyone was hurt.
Barry says the plane carrying 143 passengers left Austin later Tuesday and arrived in Chicago about three-and-a-half-hours late.