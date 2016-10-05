UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The landmark Paris agreement on climate change will enter into force in 30 days, after the number of countries ratifying the accord surpassed a key threshold on Wednesday.

U.N. Spokesman Farhan Haq said the EU, Canada and Nepal are all expected to deposit their instruments of ratification over the course of the day.

“By the end of the day, we expect the Paris agreement on climate change to have crossed the second and final threshold needed for it to enter into force,” Haq said.

The deal takes effect 30 days after 55 countries, accounting for at least 55 percent of global emissions, have adopted it. Sixty-two countries had done so as of Tuesday but they accounted only for about 52 percent of emissions.

“The Secretary-General has been very encouraged by the tremendous positive support from a broad coalition of countries from the largest emitters to the small island developing states to bring the Paris agreement to life as soon as possible,” Haq said.

With the addition of Nepal, Canada and the seven EU countries that have so far ratified the deal, the countries now account for well over 55 percent of emissions.

The Paris agreement commits rich and poor countries to take action to curb the rise in global temperatures that is melting glaciers, raising sea levels and shifting rainfall patterns. It requires governments to present national plans to reduce emissions to limit global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

International momentum has been building to ensure that the deal could enter force by next U.N. climate conference, which starts Nov. 7 in Marrakech, Morocco.