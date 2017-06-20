NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Parexel International Corp., up $3.12 to $87.04
The biopharmaceutical services provider said it will go private following a buyout by Pamplona Capital Management.
Tesla Inc., up $2.44 to $372.24
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Here’s why I-5 is such a mess in Seattle area, and what keeps us moving at all
- In Lacey, a Washington mom grapples with baby’s Zika-caused birth defects VIEW
- Sam Elliott rides again as ‘The Hero’
Bloomberg News reported that the electric car maker is close to an agreement to produce vehicles in China for the first time.
Lennar Corp., up $1.13 to $53.87
The homebuilder’s profit beat expectations as skyrocketing home prices led to the strongest showing of new orders for the company in a decade.
Hess Corp., down $1.37 to $41.59
Energy stocks fell more than the rest of the market as the price of crude oil dropped.
Merck & Co., up 85 cents to $64.53
Health care companies bucked the downward trend in the market and moved higher.
Teladoc Inc., down $3.15 to $32.65
The company, which allows doctors to communicate with patients via mobile devices and the internet, agreed to acquire Best Doctors.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $33.31 to $425.60
The restaurant chain said it expects marketing and promotion costs to increase in the second quarter.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., down $2.67 to $69.84
The company lowered its forecast for second-quarter earnings, citing “challenging market conditions.”