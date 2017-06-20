NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Parexel International Corp., up $3.12 to $87.04

The biopharmaceutical services provider said it will go private following a buyout by Pamplona Capital Management.

Tesla Inc., up $2.44 to $372.24

Bloomberg News reported that the electric car maker is close to an agreement to produce vehicles in China for the first time.

Lennar Corp., up $1.13 to $53.87

The homebuilder’s profit beat expectations as skyrocketing home prices led to the strongest showing of new orders for the company in a decade.

Hess Corp., down $1.37 to $41.59

Energy stocks fell more than the rest of the market as the price of crude oil dropped.

Merck & Co., up 85 cents to $64.53

Health care companies bucked the downward trend in the market and moved higher.

Teladoc Inc., down $3.15 to $32.65

The company, which allows doctors to communicate with patients via mobile devices and the internet, agreed to acquire Best Doctors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $33.31 to $425.60

The restaurant chain said it expects marketing and promotion costs to increase in the second quarter.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., down $2.67 to $69.84

The company lowered its forecast for second-quarter earnings, citing “challenging market conditions.”