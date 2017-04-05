NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Panera Bread Co., up $38.94 to $312.94
The soup and sandwich cafe chain agreed to be bought by JAB Holding for $7 billion, or $315 a share.
Monsanto Co., up $1.10 to $115.31
Most Read Stories
- #BerthaCam: Watch the giant boring machine at the end of Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- Bertha’s breakthrough just ‘halftime’ for tunnel project WATCH
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- What luck: We dithered so long, Bertha’s tunnel now makes more sense | Danny Westneat VIEW
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Richard Sherman trade rumors: 'What you've seen lately in the news is real'
The agriculture products company reported profit and sales that were far better than analysts expected.
Ply Gem Holdings Inc., down 75 cents to $18.25
The New York Post said the patio door and vinyl siding maker is having trouble finding a buyer.
Greenbrier Cos., up $4.30 to $47.25
The maker of railroad freight car equipment had a strong quarter and announced a contract with a key customer.
SunTrust Banks Inc., down 45 cents to $54.80
Banks climbed Wednesday as bond yields and interest rates moved higher.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $1.33 to $81.17
The drugstore chain’s second-quarter sales fell short of Wall Street projections.
Amazon.com Inc., up $2.45 to $909.28
The e-commerce powerhouse will stream NFL Thursday Night games this season via its Amazon Prime video service.
Quaker Chemical Corp., up $9.82 to $138.39
The specialty chemical company said it will combine with Houghton International.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.