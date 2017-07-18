TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers are holding their first oversight hearing since the “summer of hell” track work at New York City’s Penn Station got underway.
The Democrat-led Senate oversight committee is meeting on Wednesday with Amtrak, New Jersey Transit, PATH and New York Waterway officials about the progress of the work.
The meeting comes during the second week of extensive repairs at Penn Station, the nation’s busiest train station, that already have affected train service for hundreds of thousands of commuters.
Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH’-moh) had said it would be a “summer of hell,” but now says early reports have been good.
Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie criticized Cuomo’s earlier comments, but also says the first week went well.