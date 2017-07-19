WASHINGTON (AP) — A House subcommittee has approved legislation designed to allow automakers to increase the testing of self-driving cars on U.S. roads.

Lawmakers say self-driving cars are the future and federal law needs updating to ensure they’re developed and deployed in the United States.

A top priority for lawmakers and the automotive industry is to limit states on regulations. Generally, the federal government regulates the vehicle while states regulate the driver.

The bill prohibits any state from imposing its own laws related to the design and construction of self-driving cars.

Federal officials say 94 percent of auto accidents are caused by human error, so self-driving technology has the potential to save thousands of lives and improve the mobility of many elderly and disabled Americans.