PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panamanian anti-corruption prosecutors have searched the homes of the partners of a law firm accused of setting up offshore accounts that allowed a Brazilian construction company to funnel bribes to multiple countries.
Public Ministry agents arrived Friday at the homes of Ramon Fonseca Mora and Jurgen Mossack of the Mossack-Fonseca firm.
The two men have been in custody for questioning since Thursday, when the law firm’s offices were searched.
Fonseca claims the case is about seeking a “scapegoat” to avoid a true investigation of who accepted bribes from the company.
Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht has admitted to paying some $800 million in bribes across Latin America.
