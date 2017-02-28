ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has opened a key economic summit aimed at improving trade ties amid unprecedented security.

Islamabad is hosting the 10-nation Economic Cooperation Organization summit Wednesday to finalize a plan for expanding trade and prosperity among member nations. Turkey, Iran and Pakistan founded the organization in 1985.

Pakistani state TV is providing a live telecast of the one-day conference, which elected Sharif its chairman.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are among heads state in attendance.

Pakistan has deployed a heavy security contingent to guard Islamabad, where all offices, schools and businesses are closed for the day.

For over a decade, Pakistan has been at war with Islamic militants, who in a recent wave of suicide bombings killed over 125 people.