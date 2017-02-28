ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has opened a key economic summit aimed at improving trade ties amid unprecedented security.
Islamabad is hosting the 10-nation Economic Cooperation Organization summit Wednesday to finalize a plan for expanding trade and prosperity among member nations. Turkey, Iran and Pakistan founded the organization in 1985.
Pakistani state TV is providing a live telecast of the one-day conference, which elected Sharif its chairman.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are among heads state in attendance.
Most Read Stories
- I-5 reopened after semitruck crash, authorities warn of lingering delays in Seattle VIEW
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
- Sound Transit uses inflated car values to collect higher tab fees
- It’s official: You can’t take Seahawks’ Richard Sherman seriously anymore | Matt Calkins
- Snow returns for Monday afternoon commute; lightning strikes Space Needle VIEW
Pakistan has deployed a heavy security contingent to guard Islamabad, where all offices, schools and businesses are closed for the day.
For over a decade, Pakistan has been at war with Islamic militants, who in a recent wave of suicide bombings killed over 125 people.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.