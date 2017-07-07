ISLAMABAD (AP) — A spokesman for Pakistan’s oil and gas regulatory body says the agency has ordered a local subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell to pay about 250 million rupees ($2.4 million) in compensation and damages for last month’s fuel truck fire that killed 215 people.
Imran Ghazanvi said Friday the state-run Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s probe has held Shell Pakistan Limited responsible for the June 25 accident when the oil tanker lost control and crashed in Punjab province.
The fuel ignited when villagers rushed to the scene to collect the spilled oil, ignoring warnings from police.
Ghazanvi said police response after the accident was also slow.
Most Read Stories
- Will Seattle figure out how to deal with its new wealth? | PNW Magazine
- Microsoft starts layoff of thousands of employees
- Washington's new family-leave law is among the most generous in the nation
- 139 men arrested in Seattle prostitution sting in Aurora Avenue storefront
- Delta flight to Beijing returns to Sea-Tac after passenger assaults flight attendant; 2 injured
He said the tanker involved in the accident was not properly maintained and the driver’s license was invalid.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.