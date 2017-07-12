ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says it is considering legal action against a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell after the company refused to pay $2.4 million in compensation to the victims of a tanker fire last month that killed 215 people.
Imran Ghazanvi, a spokesman for Pakistan’s oil and gas regulator, said Wednesday that a probe found the company responsible for the disaster. After the fuel tanker crashed and started leaking, hundreds of people from a nearby village who had rushed to collect the fuel were engulfed in flames when it ignited.
The regulator says the tanker was not fit to transport oil and that the driver’s license was invalid.
Shell Pakistan Limited has paid a $96,000 fine but says it reserves the right to contest it once it has completed its own investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle City Council approves income tax on the rich, but quick legal challenge likely
- 'Tax the rich!': Seattle's new income tax on the wealthy sparks social-media firestorm
- After spending 9 months alone in mountains, lost dog is home
- Suicidal man doused in gasoline catches fire after Texas police use Taser on him
- Gunman killed during Bainbridge Island standoff battled depression, lost job