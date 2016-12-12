ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s national carrier says it has grounded all small ATR aircraft in its fleet after last week’s planes crash that killed all 47 on board.

Pakistan International Airlines said on Monday that all of its 10 small, twin-propeller aircraft will be cleared to fly only after a thorough examination.

Officials have said the small, twin-propeller aircraft was travelling from the scenic mountain resort of Chitral to Islamabad on Wednesday when one of its engines failed, causing it to crash into a hillside village.

Airport official Ayub Khan Niazi says another ATR flight with 42 passengers on board was cancelled after developing a fault shortly before takeoff Sunday in the central city of Multan.

PIA says the suspension will effect flights operations at smaller airports across the country.