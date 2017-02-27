ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior ministry says it has deployed extra police forces and paramilitary units to boost security in the country’s capital ahead of a regional summit on economic cooperation.
Islamabad will host representatives from 10 countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization on Wednesday to finalize a plan on expanding trade and prosperity in the region.
Two Pakistani officials say the presidents of Iran and Turkey, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are expected to attend the summit. The officials spoke on anonymity because they are not authorized to talk to the media.
Turkey, Iran and Pakistan are the three ECO founding members. Afghanistan is also attending.
Most Read Stories
- I-5 reopened after semitruck crash, authorities warn of lingering delays in Seattle VIEW
- ‘Big pool of blood’: Redmond man shoots cougar in research cage
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
- Sound Transit uses inflated car values to collect higher tab fees
- Snow returns for afternoon commute; lightning strikes Space Needle VIEW
The Pakistani foreign ministry says several ministers from ECO member states are already in Islamabad for preparatory meetings ahead of the summit.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.